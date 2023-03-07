Smithville's Emma Rice knocks down a mid-range jump shot against Lincoln Prep on Saturday, March 4. 

PLATTE CITY — The Warriors' (17-10) season came to a close in the Class 5 District 8 Semifinals on Saturday, March 4. Lincoln Prep (16-9) topped Smithville 43-34 in a grueling game. It was a clash of styles that caused a game-within-a-game situation.

Smithville Basketball

Smithville's Lilly Wornson dribbles the ball against Lincoln Prep on Saturday, March 4. 

Smithville is known for playing high-tempo and causing havoc on the defensive end. The Tigers played only six players as they enjoyed controlling the tempo by walking the ball up the floor and passing several times over to burn the clock. Lincoln Prep burned anywhere 45 seconds or more on any given possession.

Smithville Basketball

Smithville's Peyton Wohlford goes for a layup against Lincoln Prep on Saturday, March 4. 

Sports Writer Liam Keating can be reached at sports@mycouriertribune.com, 389-6643 or @myctsports on Twitter.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.