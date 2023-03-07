PLATTE CITY — The Warriors' (17-10) season came to a close in the Class 5 District 8 Semifinals on Saturday, March 4. Lincoln Prep (16-9) topped Smithville 43-34 in a grueling game. It was a clash of styles that caused a game-within-a-game situation.
Smithville is known for playing high-tempo and causing havoc on the defensive end. The Tigers played only six players as they enjoyed controlling the tempo by walking the ball up the floor and passing several times over to burn the clock. Lincoln Prep burned anywhere 45 seconds or more on any given possession.
It was a quick start for the Warriors as they started with a 5-0 lead, but Lincoln Prep ended the quarter on 6-2 run to close out the first quarter. Smithville led by just one point halfway through the second quarter, which was created due to a 7-0 run that lasted 3 minutes. The Warriors took a 19-18 lead into the locker room at halftime.
The big run for the Tigers came in the third quarter. They went on an 11-2 run as they forced multiple consecutive Smithville turnovers. The Warriors had a hard time getting through the Tigers’ physical defense. Lincoln Prep used deep jump shots to create holes in the Smithville defense, which allowed them to get to the basket more easily.
Trailing by six, Smithville needed a comeback, but they needed the ball, too. Lincoln Prep played keep away for the first minute of the fourth quarter, a strategic move due to their lack of subs as they tried to kill off the game.
The Warriors were provided a spark off of the bench as Emma Rice finished with 12 total points. She scored 10 of them in the final period. Her individual efforts could not thwart a Tigers squad that was well disciplined and skilled enough to get through the Warriors' press in the final few minutes.
The Warriors year came to an end at the hands of Lincoln Prep. After 2022, when Smithville graduated many players after a run to the final four, this season was a testament to the hard work the team put in. From tough practices to difficult competition, this group came together to prove they are one of the teams to beat in the area.
Smithville will graduate Abbey Crim, Lilly Wornson, Hanna Heath and Rice, all who made an impact this year and during the final game of the season. Key players like Peyton Wohlford, who led Smithville with 16 points against Lincoln Prep, and starting guard Rylee Thompson will return next year.
