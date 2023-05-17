LIBERTY — There will be a new face drawing up plays for Liberty North basketball this winter. Sydney Ritter may be a stranger to the Liberty community, but she is no stranger to winning titles. Ritter was named head coach of Liberty North girls basketball on Tuesday, May 15, following school board approval.
The former Bishop Miege assistant basketball coach was with the Stags for six years. She saw the team win four state championships during her tenure on the sidelines, including a state title this year. This championship pedigree is something she hopes to bring to the Liberty North program.
“The competitiveness of Missouri drew me here from the Kansas side. After diving in and doing research before applying, the program itself has so many similarities from where I come from,” she said. “Playing at the college level is something that will help me relate to the girls.”
Ritter played college basketball for NAIA’s Graceland University. She graduated in 2017. Ritter, formerly Vaughn, was a key player on the Yellowjackets team. She was named to the NAIA Honorable Mention All-American list her senior and sophomore seasons. As a senior, she averaged 17 points and nine rebounds per game.
“Before I interviewed, I watched a lot of game film. I haven’t been able to talk to anyone yet, but from what I have seen, they have the potential to run the roof off of the gym,” Ritter said. “They have potential to win and I believe in them and I haven’t even met them yet.”
Ritter inherits a strong roster with plenty of talent. The Eagles will return their two highest scoring players in guard Ava Levings and stretch forward Kennedy Herrig. Ritter explained that her style of offense is dictated on a fast pace that will involve pressing. This core style was implemented by former Liberty North head coach Brian Rockers at the beginning of the 2022 season.
“I like to press and be all over everything,” the new Liberty North coach said. “The teams that I have been a part of that have been really successful are physically and mentally tougher than everybody else. You are going to see that we want it more than the team that we are playing.”
Rockers stepped down as head coach of Liberty North in April. In addition to coaching, Ritter will be a special education teacher at Liberty North.
