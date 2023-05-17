Liberty North Basketball

Liberty North names Sydney Ritter the new head coach for girls basketball on Tuesday, May 15. Ritter has won multiple state championships as an assistant coach with Bishop Miege. 

LIBERTY — There will be a new face drawing up plays for Liberty North basketball this winter. Sydney Ritter may be a stranger to the Liberty community, but she is no stranger to winning titles. Ritter was named head coach of Liberty North girls basketball on Tuesday, May 15, following school board approval.

The former Bishop Miege assistant basketball coach was with the Stags for six years. She saw the team win four state championships during her tenure on the sidelines, including a state title this year. This championship pedigree is something she hopes to bring to the Liberty North program.

Liberty North Basketball

Sydney Ritter, left, was named head coach of Liberty North girls basketball on Tuesday, May 15. 
Liberty North Basketball

Liberty North's new head coach Sydney Ritter will bring back leading scorer Kennedy Herrig next year. 
Liberty North Basketball

Liberty North’s Ava Levings will be another key component to Sydney Ritter's high-tempo offense next season. 

Sports Writer Liam Keating can be reached at sports@mycouriertribune.com, 389-6643 or @myctsports on Twitter.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.