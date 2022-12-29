Editor’s Note: As part of our year-in-review sports coverage for 2022, we are featuring four unsung heroes of the athletic communities in Kearney, Liberty, Liberty North and Smithville high schools. These individuals, some you may know and some you may not, have contributed to our local sports communities in unique ways. This is part one in the four-part series.
KEARNEY — Chances of running into Troy Resler at a Kearney sports event are high. He is regularly found in the stands, on the sidelines and in the press box. He isn’t a person you avoid at these games, but someone you gravitate toward.
Resler is the head coach of the girls basketball team at Kearney. He is also the assistant coach for the girl’s golf team and his voice can be heard on Friday nights as the announcer for Kearney football. He orates names that ring throughout the stadium when a tackle is made or a touchdown is scored.
Resler accomplished one of his greatest feats as a member of the Kearney High School community recently. He secured his 200th career win when the Bulldogs defeated Shawnee Mission North on Dec. 7. A packed crowd filled Kearney’s gymnasium on Dec. 15 as family members from near and far came to celebrate Resler’s accomplishment. Resler and his wife, Krista Resler, were ushered to half court, where the entire crowd stood and applauded Troy. A plaque was awarded to the coach from his starting guard, Jadyn Barnes.
“At first, he made me nervous,” Barnes laughed. “He is honestly a big teddy bear once you get to know him. He makes it known that he is never disappointed in you.”
Tears filled Troy’s eyes during this ceremony as former players and members of his family were there to honor him. His personality is one of a kind. It is positive, intense and gentle all at the same time.
When conversing with him, he is knowledgeable about nearly every topic, making it an interesting discussion. If he doesn’t know the subject matter, he is smart enough to ask intelligent questions.
Zach Boswell, head coach of the girl’s golf team, former basketball assistant and close friend of Troy’s, explained what it is like to be around him.
“He is a really good relationship builder. He is like a magnet, everyone wants to be around him,” Boswell said. “He knows how to treat people, he makes people feel accepted. You just want to be around him all of the time.”
When talking to Resler, he is sure to mention Kearney athletics or his favorite artist, Eminem. The passion he exudes for what he does for a living is infectious. He loves what he does and it shows.
“This is about the relationships. Watching them turn into the people that you always envisioned they would be, great wives, great moms,” Troy said of his players. “That is more meaningful that anything.”
Head coaches are often in the spotlight as they call the plays or substitute players. But Troy’s positive disposition is what makes him an unsung hero of Kearney sports.
Spend an iota of time with him in the press box at Kearney football games and you’ll wish you could spend all season in his company. The quick jokes and passion for his job makes him an easy person to be around.
“He is passionate for the kids and it all goes back to the kids,” Boswell said. “He doesn’t know a stranger and he knows how to connect with people. You are just drawn to him.”
The 200th win for Troy is an amazing accomplishment. The countless hours of work along with long nights are often unappreciated, but on that night in December, with so many in attendance, it was all worth it for the man who has an amazing outlook on life.
“The people are what I fell in love with,” he said. “The overall community and you just feel the love here. I don’t plan on ever leaving.”
