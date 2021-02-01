Warriors girls hoops finishes 3rd in Cameron Tournament

SMITHVILLE — Smithville girls basketball took third place at the Cameron Tournament with the team’s 51-34 win over the host team Saturday, Jan. 30 at Cameron High School.
The Warriors sprinted out to a 12-1 lead at the end of the first quarter and refused to relinquish their double-digit advantage in the contest.
Senior forward Christina Walsh powered her way through Cameron with a 15-point, 7-rebound performance.
Senior guard Emma Chevalier made a big impact in her first game back in the lineup in two weeks, scoring 9 points to go along with sophomore guard Lilly Wornson’s 7 points. Senior guard Allie Andrews pulled down six rebounds while junior guard Kenzi Moes had five boards.
Smithville had a tougher challenge against Chillicothe in the previous round.
The Warriors held a lead for most of the first half against the Hornets, including a 35-29 halftime margin, but Chillicothe closed out with a 8-3 run in the fourth quarter to avenge a loss from earlier in the year. Smithville took down the Hornets 46-36 in the opener of the Savannah Tournament on Nov. 30.
Smithville (11-4, 5-0 Suburban Blue) will host Grandview (10-6, 6-1 SB) 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1 as the Warriors battle to retain sole possession of first place in the conference. After that, the Warriors will head to Ruskin (0-13, 0-6 SB) 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4 at Ruskin High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.