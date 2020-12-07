SMITHVILLE — Smithville girls basketball finished in third place at the Savannah Tournament after its grinding 26-20 victory over William Chrisman Friday, Dec. 4 at Savannah High School.
The Warriors, who were coming off a 54-42 loss to Benton after winning the tourney opener 46-36 over Chillicothe, played relentless defense in the first quarter as they slowly built a 6-2 lead and a 13-7 advantage at halftime. The scoring never really picked up as Smithville went into the final frame with a 20-15 lead.
Despite the low scoring, senior forward Christina Walsh picked up her first double-double of the year as she finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Senior guard Emma Chevalier dropped in 6 points and corralled eight rebounds.
Smithville (2-1) will host Pleasant Hill (3-1) 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7 at Smithville High School for the team’s senior night.
