Warriors girls hoops win 4 straight games, 1 win away from perfect conference record

SMITHVILLE — Smithville girls basketball extended its win streak to four games with two wins by at least 33 points last week.
The Warriors took down Raytown South 62-29 on Feb. 16 before beating Winnetonka 61-13 on Thursday, Feb. 18.
Smithville senior guard Emma Chevalier led the Warriors in scoring during both games as she scored 14 points against Raytown South before scoring 12 points against Winnetonka.
Junior guard Abby Payne stepped up to average 11.5 points over those two contests, including three 3-pointers in the second quarter against Raytown South.
Junior forward Kali Brown gave the Warriors a third double-digit scorer in both those contests as she scored 10 points in each game.
Smithville has secured the conference championship as the team remains undefeated in Suburban Blue conference play and sits two games ahead of second-place Grandview with just one game left for the Warriors.
Smithville (14-4, 8-0 SB) will head to Platte County 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22 for the regular-season finale. The Warriors, who earned the No. 1 seed in the Missouri Class 5 District 16 bracket, will host either St. Joe Lafayette or Excelsior Springs in the district semifinals 6 p.m. Monday, March 1 at Smithville High School.
