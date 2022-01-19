KEARNEY — Freshmen aren’t supposed to play varsity, let alone hit a game winning shot over a rival. That’s exactly what Peyton Wohlford did on Tuesday, Jan. 19, as she drilled the final shot to beat Kearney 29-28.
With 20 seconds left in the game, Kearney set their defense into a zone, which Smithville played against for the entire game. The ball was reversed around the three point line a couple of times before hitting Wohlford’s hands at the top of the key. She let it loose and drained the shot to give the Warriors a one-point lead.
“We tried to see if we could move the ball and get someone open,” Wohlford said. “I took a chance and it fell.”
Wohlford was huge down the stretch for the Warriors as she hit a couple three pointers from the wing as the two teams battled down the stretch. A stretch that saw Smithville come back down three points the closing 2 minutes of the game.
“I thought it was a game of runs,” Smithville head coach Trevor Mosby said. “I thought they had all of the momentum until that shot. They did a good job of coming out of halftime and making some adjustments.”
At the end of the first half, Smithville led by seven points as Kearney couldn’t get anything going. Kearney scored only five first-half points as scoring was hard to come by.
“In the first half, we just were never in rhythm and the way they guard, it has a tendency to do that to you,” Kearney head coach Troy Restler said. “You can’t script plays, it’s hard to do that, which is what we like to do a lot.”
It was a matchup zone that Smithville used throughout the game while sprinkling in a man-to-man defense, which was meant to confuse the Kearney offense. It certainly did as Kearney couldn’t buy a basket.
In the second half, Kearney opened it beautifully as the Bulldogs started on a 8-0 run as they began to figure out the defense. Jadyn Barnes and Maddi Stevens were huge in the second half leading and dictating the Bulldogs’ offense.
Smithville would answer with their own 8-2 run, which closed out the third quarter. This is when Smithville started to switch their defenses. It caused many Kearney turnovers, including a trapping style that Smithville used to speed the Bulldogs up. The third quarter ended with Smithville ahead by three points.
In the fourth quarter, Kearney began to grab the lead as Stevens was scoring more and a huge steal by Barnes led to an easy basket to give Kearney a five-point lead. Smithville began their comeback with a three-pointer on the right wing by Rylee Thompson. She was a key part to Smithville in the rebounding game.
“90% of her rebounds are just effort,” Mosby said. “When the shot goes up, she is fighting to get into the right position to get a chance at an offensive rebound. I give all the credit in the world to Rylee, it’s all effort based.”
This three pointer by Thompson in the final minute set up the game-winning shot for Wohlford. Kearney had one last opportunity to win, but couldn’t make it.
Restler shared that their record of 3-9 is not indicative of who teammates are because of how hard their schedule is.
Their record of 2-1 in conference play shows that they are not in first place alone in the conference anymore, he told the team.
“All the games are tight like this,” Restler said. “There’s going to be close games played all year and you just have to hope that at the end of the day, you scratch across a couple more than everybody else.”
Both teams will play on Thursday, Jan. 20, as the Bulldogs will face Winnetonka at home while Smithville will face Platte County on the road in a tough game.
(0) comments
