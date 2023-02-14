Smithville Basketball

Smithville's Peyton Wohlford smiles at the end of the game against Grandview on Monday, Feb. 13. 

 Liam Keating/Courier-Tribune

Smithville's Peyton Wohlford makes 3-pointer in transition for the Warriors against Grandview on Monday, Feb. 13. 

SMITHVILLE — Peyton Wohlford was scorching hot for the Warriors on Monday, Feb. 13. The sophomore forward finished with a career-high 30 points in Smithville’s 52-43 win over Grandview.

“I just have the confidence in myself and my teammates have confidence in me,” Wohlford said. “90% of it, is my teammates finding me to get open. They kept dishing me the ball and I kept having confidence in myself.”

Smithville's Peyton Wohlford shoots a 3-pointer against Grandview on Monday, Feb. 13. 
Smithville's Abbey Crim shoots a layup against Grandview on Monday, Feb. 13. 

