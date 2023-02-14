SMITHVILLE — Peyton Wohlford was scorching hot for the Warriors on Monday, Feb. 13. The sophomore forward finished with a career-high 30 points in Smithville’s 52-43 win over Grandview.
“I just have the confidence in myself and my teammates have confidence in me,” Wohlford said. “90% of it, is my teammates finding me to get open. They kept dishing me the ball and I kept having confidence in myself.”
Wohlford was on fire as she made eight 3-pointers in the win. She scored 23 points in the second half, 17 of her points were in the third quarter. The team found her consistently as she received the ball on the right wing and lofted up deep jump shots.
“This was a big conference game and we needed to get the win,” she said. “I was literally just running in circles and I got the shots up. It was awesome.”
The game did not start in favor of the Warriors as Grandview led by four points at the end of the first quarter. Grandview led 26-15 in the final few minutes of the game, but Smithville countered by closing the first half on a 7-0 run. Smithville opened the second half on a 12-3 run spurned by Wohlford’s electrifying shooting.
“Our girls did a great job of moving the ball and finding her,” Smithville head coach Trevor Mosby said. “We talked about how we thought she was open in transition. We were able to get her some shots before the defense set up.”
The Warriors have won four of their last five games. They have two regular season games remaining. Smithville will host Kearney for the final home game of the season on Friday, Feb. 17. Smithville will close out the regular season by playing Excelsior Springs away on Tuesday, Feb. 21.
“We need everyone to be playing well,” Mosby shared. “We know what we are doing now, we just need to do it. It’s not that we have to go back to the drawing board, we do know what we’re doing.”
