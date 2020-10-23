2 Smithville golfers finish top 50 at state

SMITHVILLE — Junior Kali Brown and sophomore Marie Peach represented Smithville at the Missouri State High School Activities Association Class 3 girls golf tournament on Monday, Oct. 21 and Tuesday, Oct. 22 at Meadow Lake Acres Country Club in New Bloomfield.
Brown carded a 201 to tied for 39th place while sophomore Marie Peach finished in 48th place with a 208.
