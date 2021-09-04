Bulldogs girls golf beats Grain Valley

Kearney golf traveled to Adam's Pointe Golf Course Thursday, Sept. 2, to compete against Grain Valley. Kearney defeated the Eagles by six strokes, 192 to 198.
“It was a great day for golf,” said coach Zach Boswell.
Kenzi Kutch was the medalist of the match with a score of 42 on nine holes.
The varsity team will travel Tuesday, Sept. 7, to the Blue Springs South Invitational at Lakewood Oaks Golf Course.
