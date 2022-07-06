LIBERTY — Even the best golfers go through tough spells with their swing, Liberty North’s Bailey Burkett is not shy about sharing her struggles. The Eagles standout golfer was featured in the High School Golf National Invitational in Pinehurst, North Carolina.
The three-day tournament was played across three different courses at the Pinehurst Golf Resort on June 27 to 29. Burkett teed it up on Pinehurst Nos. 1, 6 and 9. Pinehurst No. 2, the most famous of the courses that has held numerous U.S. Opens, was not played in the tournament. Nevertheless, the breathtaking scenery was an incredible experience for the incoming junior.
Burkett finished the tournament in a tie for 46th place after shooting 18-over par across the three-day tournament. This was a huge accomplishment across the 219 players that competed in the tournament, but Burkett wanted more, especially from her flat stick.
“My putter wasn’t puttering. I played very decent for my putter not being there,” she laughed. “I completely changed my putter set up and I got a new putter so I have been working with that. It is the one thing that is holding me back from shooting those low scores.”
Her ball striking was consistent throughout the tournament, something she was proud of.
“My ball striking was pretty solid. On the first day, I hit seven for the first nine greens,” Burkett explained. “I hit three of those within 15 feet. I was absolutely striking the ball. But, I just wasn’t making any putts.”
Fashion, especially shoe wear, is a true love for Burkett. The bucket-hat wearing golfer said she received a voucher for new shoes from the FootJoy tent at the tournament. Burkett tried to figure out which style and color of shoe that she would purchase.
“I’m into all shoes; I am a shoe person,” she said with a smile. “I am a huge FootJoy fan so the guy at registration gave me a gift card to them. I looked at him and my mouth just hung open.”
With new kicks and the hopes of her putter stroke being corrected, Burkett will lead the charge for Liberty North this fall. She will look to defend her individual title while also leading from an upperclassman position.
“We have a couple of freshmen coming and I am just so excited,” Burkett said. “I am ready to destroy. Our team is ready to destroy.”
