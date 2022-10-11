Liberty North's Bailey Burkett sinks a putt for eagle on the 17th hole at Paradise Pointe during the Class 4 District 4 Championship on Monday, Oct. 10. 

SMITHVILLE — On a typical day at Smithville Lake, windy conditions can be felt everywhere, especially at Paradise Pointe Golf Course. Monday, Oct. 10, however, was not a typical day for the Class 4 District 4 Championship.

A still, calm day at Paradise Pointe allowed Liberty North to shoot low and dominate the competition en route to qualify for the Class 4 State Championship. Using the wind to her advantage was junior Bailey Burkett. The 2021 individual state champion was spectacular as she shot a round of 67, 5-under par for the championship. Her 5-under round is tied for fourth for lowest round on a par-72 course of all time, according to the MSHSAA website. For Burkett, it was a ho hum day.

