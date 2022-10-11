SMITHVILLE — On a typical day at Smithville Lake, windy conditions can be felt everywhere, especially at Paradise Pointe Golf Course. Monday, Oct. 10, however, was not a typical day for the Class 4 District 4 Championship.
A still, calm day at Paradise Pointe allowed Liberty North to shoot low and dominate the competition en route to qualify for the Class 4 State Championship. Using the wind to her advantage was junior Bailey Burkett. The 2021 individual state champion was spectacular as she shot a round of 67, 5-under par for the championship. Her 5-under round is tied for fourth for lowest round on a par-72 course of all time, according to the MSHSAA website. For Burkett, it was a ho hum day.
“It was a smooth round; it wasn’t very scary,” Burkett smiled.
Burkett bogeyed only once during the round. Her scorecard was filled with pars, birdies and an eagle, which boosted her to the individual district champion by seven strokes. Burkett’s biggest achievement of the day came on hole 17, at the 440-yard par 5.
Burkett elected to take her three-wood off the tee instead of her driver. She was 3-under heading into the second to last hole of the day.
“I had 176 left and I had a good gap between the two trees. I hit this 3/4 six-iron and tried to draw it in and it was perfect,” Burkett said. “I hit to about 12 feet and made it for eagle. I was very pumped.”
Burkett lifted her hands straight into the air as she drained the putt.
Her putter was on fire all day as she was able to make medium and short ranged putts. Putting is one thing Burkett has been hoping to improve on since this summer.
“It feels really good. I have worked on it a lot and I feel a lot more confident,” she explained. “Some people are born good putters. For me, I am not. Putting is all mental. If you get into your head, you are going to miss it.”
It wasn’t just Burkett who lit the golf course ablaze. The Eagles earned the team championship, too. They shot a 319 as they beat second place team, Blue Springs South, by 17 strokes.
Emmy and Kate Braden finished in a tie for third place as they finished with a round 78. Olivia Gilbert shot a 96 for 25th place and Camey Crossley shot a round of 98 for 30th place.
Liberty North will head to next week’s Class 4 State Championship at Twin Hills Golf and Country Club in Joplin. The two-day tournament will begin Monday, Oct. 17.
Burkett has little experience at this year’s state course, but that doesn’t scare the junior golfer seeking back-to-back individual state championships. She hadn't played at last year’s state course, Rivercut Golf Course, either until her win.
“I’ve got to play steady and keep my mind straight,” she said. “I had never played Rivercut before, so it could be a good thing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.