Eagles girls golf improves in spite of pandemic disruptions

LIBERTY — Liberty North girls golf may have a legitimate shot at being in the top three at every tournament the team plays in if Eagles head coach Jeff Braden has his way.
“We have a strong, young team,” Braden said. “We would really like to get a team to state and gain experience there, as we will have the top 4 players on our team returning next year. We have held on to our key players too.”
Braden, with 10 years serving as head coach for boys and girls golf at Liberty North and nine as assistant boys coach at Liberty High, said the pandemic has not hindered the team much.
“We are really lucky that our sport takes place outside, so for the most part we are business as usual; however, even being outside, we respect social distancing and avoid large groups, so I think this has impacted our team chemistry as a whole,” he said. “I do think we are learning to adapt though,”
The players were also able to compete in summer tournaments and have access to the courses.
“If anything, I think many of our girls have used the extra time they have had to put in more work than they might have otherwise been able to,” Braden said.
The team’s leadership starts with two-time all-district and first all-state player in Liberty North history, junior Averi Mickelson. Other key returners are sophomores Kate and Emmy Braden. Kate was all-conference and all-district while Emmy was all-district and advanced to the state tournament last year during their freshman seasons.
“We have a new freshman this year, Bailey Burkett, who currently is ranked our number 2 player on the team,” he said. “Bailey comes to us with a tremendous amount of tournament experience, and we are looking for her to have a significant impact on our team this year.
Additionally, we have Sophia Hudson and Kamryn Rowell who are battling during the preseason for a spot on the varsity squad.”
Braden figures now that they are part of Class 4, he expects some matchups with those larger area schools to be critical play that will test his team.
“And of course we always look forward to playing our crosstown rival, Liberty, in the Bertoldie Cup near the end of the season,” he said.
