Eagles girls golf win conference with team-record performance

LIBERTY — Liberty North girls golf won the Greater Kansas City Suburban Conference Gold Division on the strength of the performances of co-champions in junior Averi Mickelson and freshman Bailey Burkett.
Both competitors shot 75, which helped the Eagles shoot a school-record low 319. Liberty North earned its third conference crown, previously winning the Suburban Red in 2015 and the GKC Small Six in 2012. Mickelson’s tie with Burkett marks her second straight individual conference title.
Sophomore Kate Braden shot an 82 for fourth place while her twin sister Emma took seventh with an 87. Both competitors earned all-conference honors. Junior Sophia Hudson just missed the top-15 cut off for all-conference honorable mention with her 92 score to finish 16th.
LIBERTY
The Blue Jays finished in second place with a team score of 370. Junior Jamie Phelan shot a team-best 87 which put her in a 3-way tie for seventh place and earned her all-conference honors. Freshman Libby Hearst finished in 11th with an 89 and sophomore Isabella Peregrine shot a 92 to tie for 12th place, both earning all-conference honorable mention.
Both Liberty and Liberty North will head to the Class 4 District 4 tournament Monday, Oct. 12.
