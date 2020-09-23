Eagles girls golf wins Tom Stout Invitational

LIBERTY — Liberty North girls golf finished first at the Tom Stout Invitational Monday at Paradise Pointe Golf Complex in Smithville.
The Eagles shot 338 with junior Averi Mickelson leading the way with a 76. Freshman Bailey Burkett finished just four strokes behind her for second place. Sophomores Kate and Emmy Braden tied for 7th with a pair of 91s. Junior Sophia Hudson rounded out the Eagles top five with a 100 shot score to place 20th.
LIBERTY
Liberty took second with the Blue Jays finishing 16 shots back of Liberty North. Junior Jamie Phelan and sophomore Grace Wratchford tied for fourth with a score of 87. Sophomore Isabella Peregrine shot a 92 for 11th place while freshman Libby Hearst was just two shots shy of the top 15 with her score of 98.
KEARNEY
Kearney took sixth in the 19-team field with three golfers just missing the top 15. Junior Jessica Riley shot an 98 and sophomore Hailey Parker finished one shot behind her. Junior Makenzi Kutch finished with a 104.
SMITHVILLE
Smithville finished eighth with a team-low 104 from junior Kenzi Moes. Sophomore Marie Peach and junior Kali Brown both shot 106.
