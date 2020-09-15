Eagles golf takes 2nd as they host Liberty North Invitational

LIBERTY — Liberty North girls golf finished second as a team at its Liberty North Invitational Monday at WinterStone Golf Course in Independence. The Eagles finished at 336, 21 shots behind Notre Dame’s 315 to win the event.
Freshman Bailey Burkett led the Eagles with a 4-over-par 76 to place second behind Notre Dame’s Megan Propeck’s 67. Junior Averi Mickelson finished one shot behind Burkett for third place.
Sophomore Kate Braden placed 11th with a 90 while her sister Emma Braden took 17th with a 93. Sophomore Sophia Hudson rounded out Liberty North’s top 5 with a 106.
LIBERTY
The Blue Jays took fourth place with team score of 390, trailing third-place St. Theresa’s Academy by 32 shots.
Sophomore Isabella Peregrine shot a team-best 93, tied for 26th at the event. Junior Jamie Phelan (97), freshman Libby Hearst (99), sophomore Grace Wratchford (101) and sophomore Kelly Ryan (102) rounded out the top 5 for Liberty.
KEARNEY
The Bulldogs finished 13th with a score of 426. Junior Makenzi Kutch earned a 26th-place finish with her team-leading 96. Junior Jessica Riley (103), sophomore Hailey Park (106) and sophomore Anna Tourney (121) were the other competitors for Kearney.
