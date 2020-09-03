LIBERTY — The Eagles girls golf team finished second in the MO-KAN Golf Tournament at Blue Hills Country Club, 777 W Burning Tree Drive, Kansas City.
Liberty North shot at 341, 19 shots back from event winner Sion’s “A” team. Junior Averi Mickelson led the way shooting 51, finishing in fifth place overall. Freshman Bailey Burkett was two shots back in seventh.
Sophomore Kate Braden was next for the Eagles with an 87 for 12th and sophomore Emmy Braden with a 90 for 14th. Junior Sophia Hudson rounded out the scores for Liberty North with a 102.
