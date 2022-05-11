KANSAS CITY — William Jewell’s Frida Hammarlund earned two distinct advantages when the NCAA D-II East Regional came to Shoal Creek Golf Club. The first, familiarity with the golf course as it’s the Cardinals home track. The second, her own bed.
During the three-day tournament May 2 to 4, rainy and cold conditions led to high scores. Hammarlund was one of them sadly, but it was an incredible experience for the junior from Lomma, Sweden.
“It was really nice, we usually practice from different tees than what we played,” Hammarlund said. “I have had to reset a little bit, but I am really happy that it is here.”
She finished the tournament with a score of 32-over par, which placed her in a tie for 50th place out of 81 players. Hammarlund is the third player in Jewell history to compete at a regional golf tournament. Jewell head coach Craig Sager shared that this is a huge step in the right direction for his program.
“The biggest thing for our program is that the girls that have played with Frida all year saw her do it,” Sager said. “They can compare their game to hers and when you have someone that you play with every day advance, it gives you perspective on where your game is.”
The event was the first of its kind in the area and meant the best female golfers in the east region of the United States came to the Northland. The tournament was sponsored by the Kansas City Sports Commission, a group that has brought national athletic events to the area like the Big 12 Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championship and the coming 2023 NFL Draft.
Nichole Robinson, director of National Events for the KCSC, shared that bringing different sports to different parts of Kansas City has been a focal point for the group. Shoal Creek near Liberty has been a great course and was even host to the men’s regional in the fall, Robinson said.
“We like to diversify the events that we bring into Kansas City. This is a great one to bring in a golf tournament and to have some of the best at the D-II level,” she said. “We love to have an array of events to expose the community to. So, it’s not just basketball, we can showcase different things.”
The event brought many visitors to the Northland area in and around Liberty to support their golf teams, Elliott Scott shared. Scott is senior manger of Communications and Public Relations for the KCSC.
“We definitely know that bringing people in generates a positive net economic impact through rooms, food and beverage sales,” Scott said. “What’s great about this event, it is not in downtown Kansas City. The local community is definitely going to feel those dollars go back into it.”
The hope is that this is not the last NCAA D-II event in the Liberty area. William Jewell’s Athletic Director Tom Eisenhauer said improvement of the college’s athletic facilities will allow the Cardinals to possibly host future postseason events on campus.
The $20 million improvement plan called “The Link Project” will create a new athletics building that includes basketball and volleyball courts along with an outdoor amphitheater seating for Greene Stadium.
“Our hope is that we would host the fall or spring championships because of our turf field and the Link Project, our location central in the country and 30 minutes away from downtown Kansas City,” Eisenhauer said. “I think it really makes us an attractive host.”
The plans for the future of Jewell Athletics look bright, especially with the success of the NCAA D-II East Regional Golf Tournament.
For Hammarlund and Sager, this tournament is where they want to compete in, a tournament that they hope to win one day. But, it all begins with strong a foundation, one that this team may have figured out.
“The vans in this parking lot are who players want to play for,” Sager said. “It’s a huge step for our program, we know we were close. We bring back everyone, including Frida, next year. That’s a huge benefit.”
