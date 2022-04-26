LIBERTY — The NCAA Division II Women’s Golf Championship is coming to the Liberty area. The NCAA East Regional will be played at Shoal Creek Golf Course. It is a 54-hole tournament beginning Monday, May 2 and ending Wednesday, May 4.
The tournament will feature 14 teams along with six individuals who will try to move to the NCAA National Championship. It was announced on Monday, April 25 that William Jewell’s Frida Hammarlund was selected to participate in the postseason tournament.
Hammarlund will make the short trip to the Cardinals’ home course for the tournament. She will need to be one of the top two individuals not a part of a qualifying team to move to the NCAA Division II National Championship at Chattahoochee Golf Club in Gainesville, Georgia, which will be played May 10 to 14.
The junior from Lomma, Sweden is the third Jewell player in history to be selected to play in a regional tournament. Hammarlund has played well this season, earning two individual tournament victories that came during the fall season. Last week, she finished in 27th place in the GLVC Championship where she was the top Jewell golfer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.