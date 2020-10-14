KEARNEY — Kearney girls golf will compete for a team title at state this year after four of its golfers finished in the top 17 at the Missouri Class 3 District 4 girls golf tournament on Monday, Oct. 12.
Kenzi Kutch led the Bulldogs as she finished in fifth place with a score of 88. Hailey Parker took 13th with her score of 98 and Anna Tourney’s 101 was good for 14th. Jessica Riley rounded out Kearney’s top four as her 106 netted her 17th-place finish.
This is the first year the Missouri State High School Activities Association eliminated the two-tournament qualification process for girls golf and increased the number of classes from two to four.
The Bulldogs will compete in the Missouri Class 3 state tournament Oct. 19-20 at Twin Hills Golf Course in Joplin.
