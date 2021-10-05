PLATTE CITY— Shiloh Springs Golf Club was the scene for the Suburban Conference Golf Championship on Monday, Oct. 4.
Kearney and Smithville both competed in the conference championship that brought the best girl golfers in the area to Platte City. The host team, Platte County, came out on top with the win at 340 strokes.
Kearney finished runner up with Smithville in third place. The difference between the two schools was by an astounding one stroke. Raytown South finished in fourth place.
The Bulldogs Kenzi Kutch finished in third place overall as she shot an 85. It was her play off of the tee that helped her throughout the round as she struck the ball well and found the fairway on numerous occasions. But, according to Kutch, it could have been a finer round if one aspect of her game was better.
“There were some ups and downs,” Kutch said. “My putting was definitely not my strong point today, but overall I played decently.”
When the afternoon came, the wind started to make an impact on the autumn day. As some of the golfers struggled to keep the ball near the fairway, Kutch was deterred.
“It [the weather] wasn't too much of an issue,” Kutch said. “Overall it wasn't awful.”
As for Smithville, Kali Brown led the way for the Warriors. She shot an 88 which placed her fifth overall.
Kutch shared what she is trying to do to be ready as districts and the state tournament approach in the coming weeks.
“I’m just trying to improve over the next couple weeks in my putting and tee shots,” Kutch said.
