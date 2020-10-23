Kearney girls golf finish 7th at state

KEARNEY — Kearney girls golf team finished seventh at the Missouri State High School Activities Association Class 3 girls golf tournament on Monday, Oct. 21 and Tuesday, Oct. 22 at Twin Hills Golf Course in Joplin.
Junior Kenzi Kutch led the way by carding a 193 for 38th place. Junior Jessica Riley finished in 55th after shooting a 207.
Sophomores Hailey Parker and Anna Tourney rounded out the scores for the Bulldogs with a Parker’s score of 219 earning 63rd and Tourney’s 254 earning 71st.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.