Kearney girls golf finish 7th at state

Kearney girls golfer Jessica Riley watches her shot at the Class 3 state tournament at Twin Hills Golf Course in Joplin.

 Cody Thorn/Submitted Photo

KEARNEY — Kearney girls golf team finished seventh at the Missouri State High School Activities Association Class 3 girls golf tournament on Monday, Oct. 21 and Tuesday, Oct. 22 at Twin Hills Golf Course in Joplin.

Junior Kenzi Kutch led the way by carding a 193 for 38th place. Junior Jessica Riley finished in 55th after shooting a 207.

Sophomores Hailey Parker and Anna Tourney rounded out the scores for the Bulldogs with a Parker’s score of 219 earning 63rd and Tourney’s 254 earning 71st.

