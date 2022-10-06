Kearney Golf

Kearney's Jojo Kutch hits a putt at the Suburban Blue Conference Championship on Tuesday, Oct. 5. 

 Submitted photo

SMITHVILLE — The Bulldogs golf team had one of their best outings of the season on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Kearney finished in second place at the Suburban Blue Conference Championship at Paradise Pointe at Smithville Lake.

The Bulldogs finished with a team score of 419, which was just behind Smithville’s 394. The team score comes from the top four rounds from the five varsity golfers that competed.

