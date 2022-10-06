SMITHVILLE — The Bulldogs golf team had one of their best outings of the season on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Kearney finished in second place at the Suburban Blue Conference Championship at Paradise Pointe at Smithville Lake.
The Bulldogs finished with a team score of 419, which was just behind Smithville’s 394. The team score comes from the top four rounds from the five varsity golfers that competed.
Individually, Kearney had all five of their golfers inside the top 10. The Bulldogs were led by Jojo Kutch, who shot an even 100. Kutch finished in fifth place while Kayla Resler ended in sixth place with a round of 105. Hailey Parker came in seventh place with a score of 106. Rounding out the team score was Anna Tourney, who came in eighth place with a round of 108. The fifth and final golfer was Emily Staufer, who claimed 10th place and earned the final spot on the all-conference lists. Staufer shot a round of 113 on Tuesday afternoon.
The next tournament for the Bulldogs is one of the most important of the season as they head south to Belton. Kearney will be competing in the district championship at Eagles’ Landing Golf Course. With state tournament bids up for grabs at the district title, the tournament in Belton will be a can’t miss event Monday, Oct. 10.
