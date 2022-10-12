BELTON — Kearney competed in the Class 3 District 4 Championship on Monday, Oct. 10. The conditions were perfect as the wind was low and the temperatures moderate. The shape of the course was in solid condition, too.
Eagles’ Landing Golf Course in Belton played host to the event as eight teams competed. The top two teams qualified for the state championship and the top 12 individuals not on a qualifying team also claimed a spot for the state title.
The Bulldogs finished in fifth place with a team score of 397. This was the lowest team score for Kearney this season. The Bulldogs did not qualify as a team — Pembroke Hill and Grain Valley took the top two spots, but, Kearney is able to send two individuals to the state title.
Junior Jojo Kutch earned all-district honors with a seventh-place finish. She fired a round of 94 as her game keeps trending upward.
Senior Hailey Parker finished in 18th place with a score of 99. Kutch and Parker will represent the Bulldogs at the state competition.
For the rest of the team, Kayla Resler and Anna Tourney finished in a tie for 23rd place. Both golfers shot a round of 102 to finish their seasons. Emily Stauffer rounded out the team by finishing in 40th place.
Kutch and Parker continue their seasons next week when they play in the Class 3 State Championship at the Columbia Country Club in Columbia. The two-day tournament will begin Monday, Oct. 17, and finish the next day.
