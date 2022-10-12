BELTON — Kearney competed in the Class 3 District 4 Championship on Monday, Oct. 10. The conditions were perfect as the wind was low and the temperatures moderate. The shape of the course was in solid condition, too.

Eagles’ Landing Golf Course in Belton played host to the event as eight teams competed. The top two teams qualified for the state championship and the top 12 individuals not on a qualifying team also claimed a spot for the state title.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.