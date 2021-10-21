Girls golf season ended for Kearney, Liberty and Smithville with trips for all three schools to state.
Kearney
Makenzi Kutch, Kassidy Kutch and Jessica Riley represented the Bulldogs in the Class 3 State Championship at Meadow Lake Acres Country Club in New Bloomfield.
Kearney was one player short of qualifying in the team standings for the team championship, but the three individuals were able to compete.
Makenzi was the top golfer for the Bulldogs as she shot a 32 over across the two-day tournament, earning a tie for 19th place. Kassidy shot a 64 over and was able to secure a tie for 63rd place and Jessica Riley wrapped up her season in 70th place.
“I am so proud of our two seniors, Kenzi and Jessica, who were both all-conference and all-district golfers this season as well as state qualifiers,” head coach Zach Boswell said. “They battled both days of the tournament and represented Kearney over their careers with the highest integrity.”
Liberty
The Blue Jays sent two golfers to Rivercut to compete in the Class 4 State Championship as individuals. Kelly Ryan and Isabella Peregrine represented Liberty.
Ryan was the top finisher for the Blue Jays, shooting 35 over for a tie for 47th place. Her teammate, Peregrine finished in 67th place, shooting 49 over in Springfield.
Smithville
The Warriors wrapped up their golf season at Columbia Country Club in Columbia.
Smithville sent all five of their golfers to the Class 2 State Championship, where the team took fifth place.
Marie Peach led the way for the Warriors as she finished in a tie for 35th place. Peach shot a 57 over. Cali Hatcher was the second best golfer for Smithville, ending the season with a tie for 41st place. Kali Brown finished in a tie for 49th, Mackenzie Moes ended in 58th place and Amanda Conrad was in a tie for 67th place.
