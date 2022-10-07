Liberty Golf

Liberty's Kelly Ryan led the team to a conference championship on Monday, Oct. 3. 

 Submitted photo

Liberty golf earned their biggest victory of the season on Monday, Oct. 3. The Blue Jays used their depth to become this year’s Suburban Silver Conference Champions. Liberty earned the conference title after shooting a team score of 362.

Park Hill came in second place, only four shots behind the Blue Jays. The site of Liberty’s championship came at the Fred Arbanas Golf Course.

