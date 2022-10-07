Liberty golf earned their biggest victory of the season on Monday, Oct. 3. The Blue Jays used their depth to become this year’s Suburban Silver Conference Champions. Liberty earned the conference title after shooting a team score of 362.
Park Hill came in second place, only four shots behind the Blue Jays. The site of Liberty’s championship came at the Fred Arbanas Golf Course.
The Blue Jays used their depth and consistent scoring to capture the title. Kelly Ryan led the way with the low round for the Blue Jays. She shot a score of 89, which placed her seventh on the leaderboard. Libby Hearst followed her in eight place as she shot a round of 90. Grace Wratchford was next with a score of 91, which was good enough for ninth place. Ryan, Hearst and Wratchford all finished with all-conference honors as they were in the top 10 of the leaderboard.
The fourth player for Liberty was Isabella Peregrine, who finished in 11th place with a score of 92. Liberty’s final player was Mia Olsson, who shot a score of 107 on Monday.
The next tournament for the Blue Jays is at the district championship on Monday, Oct. 10. The tournament will be at Paradise Pointe in Smithville. The top players in the district tournament along with top teams will qualify for the state championship in Joplin on Monday, Oct. 17.
