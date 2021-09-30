Liberty North and Liberty competed in the Liberty North Quad golf tournament at the Deuce at National Golf Club on Tuesday, Sept. 28.
The Eagles won the event by 25 strokes over second-place team Park Hill South. Liberty North’s Averi Mickelson fired a +3 round, with her teammate, Bailey Burkett, one shot off.
Liberty finished in third place, 27 shots off of Liberty North and 36 shots better than fourth place's Park Hill. Jamie Phelan led the way for the Blue Jays with a +8 round.
The next tournament for Liberty North and Liberty will be at Adams Pointe Golf Course for the conference championship on Monday, Oct. 4.
