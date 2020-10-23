Liberty North finish 3rd at state golf

LIBERTY — The Liberty North girls golf team faced challenging conditions at the Missouri State High School Activities Association Class 4 girls golf tournament, which had its first day canceled and scores thrown out due to weather.
The Eagles delivered an impressive performance during the all-or-nothing Day 2 to earn a third-place team trophy with their combined 340 score. Liberty North trailed only St. Joseph's Academy’s 306 and Notre Dame de Sion’s 307. Those two have finished state champion and runner-up for the last four years.
Leading the Eagles was Bailey Burkett, who completed her stellar freshman season by carding a 75 for fourth place. Burkett’s all-state honors added to her first-year high school resume that already includes a district title and co-conference championship with junior teammate Averi Mickelson.
Mickelson shot an 80 to reach a four-person tie for 10th place. This was her third state tournament appearance after finishing tied for sixth last year and 30th in 2018.
The Braden twins rounded out the Eagles' scores as Emmy shot an 89 to earn 27th place and Kate tied for 47th with her score of 96.
Liberty
The Blue Jays had two golfers compete in the Class 4 state tournament. Sophomore Isabella Peregrine and junior Jamie Phelan both shot a 102 to finish in 59th place.
Both competitors returned after qualifying last season, with Phelan taking 62nd and Peregrine earning 69th.
