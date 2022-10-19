Liberty North Golf (copy)

Liberty North's Bailey Burkett led the Eagles in scoring at the conclusion of the Class 4 State Championship on Tuesday, Oct. 18. 

 Liam Keating/Courier-Tribune

JOPLIN — Liberty North wrapped up their latest golf season after competing in the Class 4 State Championship. The two day tournament began on Monday, Oct. 18 and wrapped up the following day at Twin Hills Golf and Country Club in Joplin. Liberty North earned third place out of the nine teams that competed in the championship.

Liberty North shot 707 or 131-over par in the tournament. St. Joseph’s Academy took first play at 64-over and Blue Springs South finished in second with a team score of 123-over par.

