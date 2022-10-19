JOPLIN — Liberty North wrapped up their latest golf season after competing in the Class 4 State Championship. The two day tournament began on Monday, Oct. 18 and wrapped up the following day at Twin Hills Golf and Country Club in Joplin. Liberty North earned third place out of the nine teams that competed in the championship.
Liberty North shot 707 or 131-over par in the tournament. St. Joseph’s Academy took first play at 64-over and Blue Springs South finished in second with a team score of 123-over par.
Leading the way for the Eagles was the 2021 Class 4 individual State Champion Bailey Burkett. The junior golfer ended her year in a tie for 12th place. Her final score was 18-over par as she shot 81 on both days of action. Burkett made two birdies in final round for a nice consolation for the former state champ.
Senior Emmy Braden ended her Liberty North career in a tie for 27th place in the final tournament of the year. She shot 31-over across the two days as she performed best on Tuesday with a round of 86.
The third golfer for the Eagles is senior Kate Braden, she ended in a tie for 32nd place. She shot the same score in each round with a score of 88 which ended up being 32-over par. The final golfer for Liberty North was Olivia Gilbert, who finished in a tie for 54th place. Gilbert broke 100 in each round as she finished 50-over par.
