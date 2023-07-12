SMITHVILLE — Liberty North’s Bailey Burkett secured her latest win on the course in the Missouri Golf Association’s Junior Amateur Championship. Burkett won the age 16-to-18 female division with a two-round score of 3-over par. She finished one stroke higher than recent Staley graduate Jaylee Castro.
Burkett, a rising senior, and Castro battled all afternoon for the title on Tuesday, July 11. Castro led Burkett by three strokes entering Tuesday’s final round. Burkett played clean golf heading into the latter half of the round, which was played at Paradise Pointe Golf Course. Entering hole 14, Burkett and Castro were tied at 3-over par. Burkett bogeyed hole 14 while Castro birdied.
The mental fortitude and strength from Burkett was on full display in the final hour of her round. After a frustrating bogey, Burkett stepped up to the par-3 hole 15 and stuck a shot to about 3 feet. She knocked in the birdie while Castro pared to cut her lead to just one stroke.
On hole 16, Burkett hit her drive into the middle of the fairway, but an errant approach shot saw her ball come up short and dump into the pond in front of the green. Burkett double bogeyed while Castro bogged to give the Staley graduate a two-shot advantage.
Following a disappointing hole, Burkett did not roll over. She rolled up her sleeves and made a gorgeous birdie to put the pressure on Castro, who bogeyed. The two golfers were tied entering the final hole of the tournament.
The par-5 hole 18 allowed for both golfers to be aggressive as Burkett and Castro hit fairway woods into the green. Their second shots both ended up to the right of the green. Castro hit first, but flubbed her pitch shot short of the green. Burkett hit a perfectly weighted sand shot that rolled past the hole to about 20 feet away from the cup. Castro’s chip fell a similar distance past the hole for her fourth shot of the hole.
Following her bunker shot, Burkett lined up her birdie putt. The long putt meandered towards the hole and dramatically fell in as she pumped her first in victory. The putt secured the win for Burkett as Castro made par on the hole.
An estimated 50 people were in attendance to see Burkett make the winning putt, including University of Iowa head golf coach Megan Menzel, who followed Burkett for the entire round. Castro will be playing her college golf at Arkansas Tech University, where 2022 Liberty North graduate Averi Mickelson is currently playing.
Burkett enters her final season with Liberty North this fall. She won the 2021 individual state championship with the Eagles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.