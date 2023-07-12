Liberty North's Bailey Burkett sinks winning putt for Missouri Junior Amateur Championship at Paradise Pointe on Tuesday, July 11.

SMITHVILLE — Liberty North’s Bailey Burkett secured her latest win on the course in the Missouri Golf Association’s Junior Amateur Championship. Burkett won the age 16-to-18 female division with a two-round score of 3-over par. She finished one stroke higher than recent Staley graduate Jaylee Castro.

Bailey Burkett

Liberty North's Bailey Burkett smiles after winning the Missouri Junior Amateur Championship on Tuesday, July 11. 

Burkett, a rising senior, and Castro battled all afternoon for the title on Tuesday, July 11. Castro led Burkett by three strokes entering Tuesday’s final round. Burkett played clean golf heading into the latter half of the round, which was played at Paradise Pointe Golf Course. Entering hole 14, Burkett and Castro were tied at 3-over par. Burkett bogeyed hole 14 while Castro birdied.

Bailey Burkett

Liberty North’s Bailey Burkett hits her tee shot into hole 15 during the Missouri Junior Amateur Championship on Tuesday, July 11.
Bailey Burkett

Liberty North’s Bailey Burkett hits her bunker shot on hole 18 during the Missouri Junior Amateur Championship on Tuesday, July 11.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.