Liberty North’s Bailey Burkett earned an invite to the High School Golf National Invitational at Pinehurst Resort in Pinehurst, North Carolina.
The three-day tournament began on Monday, June 27 and will wrap up on Wednesday, June 29. The rising junior earned the invite to the esteemed tournament after winning the Class 4 state championship in the fall of 2021. Burkett, along with 220 other golfers of incredible talent, finished up their first day of competition on Monday.
Burkett currently sits in a tie for 41st place after shooting a round of 5-over par. She rattled off seven pars in the first seven holes of the front nine at Pinehurst No. 6. She finished with two birdies including one on the 18th hole.
Burkett will tee it up for round two tomorrow on Tuesday, June 28.
