Smithville's Marie Peach and Kali Brown advanced to the state tournament after finishing top 14 at the Missouri Class 2 District 4 tournament on Monday, Oct. 12 at Excelsior Springs Golf Course. Brown is pictured hitting a shot during a tournament Monday, Oct. 5 at Shiloh Springs Golf Course in Platte City.

 Mac Moore/Staff Photo

SMITHVILLE — Smithville’s Marie Peach and Kali Brown finished in the top 14 of the Missouri Class 2 District 4 tournament to advance to the state tournament on Monday, Oct. 12 at Excelsior Springs Golf Course.

Peach tied for sixth place with a score of 99 while Brown tied for 14 with her score of 105.

This is the first year the Missouri State High School Activities Association eliminated the two-tournament qualification process for girls golf and increased the number of classes from two to four.

The two Warriors will compete as individuals in the Missouri Class 2 state tournament Oct. 19-20 at Meadow Lake Acres Country Club in New Bloomfield.

