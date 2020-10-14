SMITHVILLE — Smithville’s Marie Peach and Kali Brown finished in the top 14 of the Missouri Class 2 District 4 tournament to advance to the state tournament on Monday, Oct. 12 at Excelsior Springs Golf Course.
Peach tied for sixth place with a score of 99 while Brown tied for 14 with her score of 105.
This is the first year the Missouri State High School Activities Association eliminated the two-tournament qualification process for girls golf and increased the number of classes from two to four.
The two Warriors will compete as individuals in the Missouri Class 2 state tournament Oct. 19-20 at Meadow Lake Acres Country Club in New Bloomfield.
