SMITHVILLE — Nothing beats golfing around Smithville Lake and the Warriors are able to enjoy that pleasure each day at practice this fall. The new season for Smithville golf is underway as the team brings back some talent from last year’s squad.
The Warriors finished third place in conference while winning the district championship last season. Following the district title, Smithville finished fifth in the state championship. Three out of the five starting varsity girls have graduated while Amanda Conrad and Cali Hatcher are still with Smithville.
Longtime head coach Trevor Mosby shared that the team has a ton of depth where each girl shoots around the same score. This excites him, but it is too early to tell who may emerge as a standout from a large pack of players.
“We expect good things from Cali and Amanda,” he said. “I also think we will see varsity contributions from Peyton Wohlford, Maddie Oesterle, Haili Stubbs, Juliana Walker and Julia Fisher. All of these girls are all very close in their nine-hole averages.”
The team chemistry early on in the preseason has been a welcome addition, Mosby said. There are 18 girls that want to beat the next player in front of them, which leads to higher competition in practice.
The Warriors will try to take their competitive spirit into their first match against Park Hill South at Paradise Pointe on Wednesday, Aug. 31.
