Cali Hatcher

Smithville’s Cali Hatcher returns as a key player for the golf team this season.

 Submitted Photo

SMITHVILLE — Nothing beats golfing around Smithville Lake and the Warriors are able to enjoy that pleasure each day at practice this fall. The new season for Smithville golf is underway as the team brings back some talent from last year’s squad.

The Warriors finished third place in conference while winning the district championship last season. Following the district title, Smithville finished fifth in the state championship. Three out of the five starting varsity girls have graduated while Amanda Conrad and Cali Hatcher are still with Smithville.

