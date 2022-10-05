featured spotlight Smithville golf wins conference championship Oct 5, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Smithville’s golf team poses with the Suburban Blue Conference Championship trophy at Paradise Pointe Golf Course on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Submitted Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SMITHVILLE — The Warriors golf team secured the Suburban Blue Conference Championship on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Smithville claimed the title while every varsity golf placed in the top 10 of the individual tournament at Paradise Pointe Golf Club.The Warriors won the team category with a score of 394. Kearney came in second with a score of 419. The top four scores from the five varsity golfers are added together to create the final team score.Individually, the Warriors dominated the top places of the leaderboard. Cali Hatcher earned first place in the conference championship with a round of 97 that included a tournament-low 46 in her front nine.Peyton Wohlford, Maddie Oesterle and Amanda Conrad all finished in a tie for second place. The trio all shot rounds of 99 that were identical with a 52 opening nine and a 47 back nine. The 47 was a tournament low for back nine scores. The fifth player for Smithville was Haili Stubbs, who finished in a tie for 10th place. She shot a round of 113 for the Warriors.Smithville gears up for the district championship on Monday, Oct. 10.Smithville will look to qualify golfers in the district championship to move them to the state championship. The district championship will be at Eagles’ Landing Golf Course in Belton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Smithville Golf × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Headlines Bulldogs top Winnetonka, prepare for Ruskin Liberty, Liberty North play in fantastic atmosphere Smithville stays disciplined in victory over Tigers Liberty tennis undefeated in conference play Smithville winning games with mix of older, younger players Liberty tops Kearney in September Slam Championship Jewell beats Kentucky Wesleyan to snap 27-game losing streak Liberty football having "fun" vs. Park Hill South Tweets by myCTnews Latest News Grandmother, grandson find united cause at museum Smithville golf wins conference championship Smithville blanks Raytown South for Homecoming win Church's storage area fire caused by cutting torch Tough 4th quarter lifts Staley over Liberty Smithville library branch closes for maintenance Jacob Batalon Says ‘Reginald the Vampire’ Isn’t Your Usual Brooding Bloodsucker Constance Wu Felt ‘Shunned’ After Simu Liu Joked About Her ‘Fresh Off the Boat’ Tweets Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesConservative PAC falsely claims Missouri marijuana measure advances ‘critical race theory’Liberty church storage area catches fire3 more counties want Texas to declare invasion at southern border; total at 32‘A Friend of the Family’ EP on ‘Surreal’ Bob Berchtold Recordings Used in True-Crime DramaSuspect who shot at Excelsior Springs police dead from return fireMotorcyclist dies after being struck near Smithville LakeRay Junior RileyKearney updates home game proceduresDriver charged with assault after Smithville Lake wreck leaves 1 in critical conditionLiberty North celebrates Homecoming with big win Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
