Smithville golfers earn 2nd, sophomore leads field at Cameron

SMITHVILLE — The Warriors girls golf team finished second in a three-team event hosted by Cameron on Tuesday, Sept. 1. Smithville shot 219, nine behind Cameron and 18 ahead of Plattsburg.
Sophomore Marie Peach led the Warriors with an event best 45, two ahead of Plattsburg senior Abby Dafron. Junior Kalie Brown finished with a 56 and junior Kenzi Moes was right behind her with a 57. Freshman Amanda Conrad’s 61 and senior Allie Andrews 65 rounded the five scores for the Warriors.
