BELTON — Smithville headed south to Belton to compete in the Class 3 District 4 golf tournament on Monday, Oct. 10. The Warriors and seven other teams played at Eagles’ Landing Golf Course on a chilly morning that turned into a warm fall day.
The top two teams along with the top 12 players that are not from the top two teams qualified for next week’s state championship.
Just wrapping up my morning at the District championship for golf. Smithville and Kearney trying to qualify for the State championship here at Eagles Landing. pic.twitter.com/eYbrIUpPFV
The Warriors did not qualify as a team. They finished in sixth place with a score of 399. But, Smithville did qualify two individual golfers to the state championship. Peyton Wohlford and Cali Hatcher secured spots in the season finale. Wohlford shot a round of 95, which placed her in a tie for 11th place. Hatcher ended the day with a score of 98 which placed her in 16th.
Madison Oesterle finished in 23rd place with a final round of 102. In 26th place was Amanda Conrad, who shot 104 in the district finals. The fifth golfer for the Warriors was Haili Stubbs, who finished in 37th place out of 48 players. She had a final score of 116.
Wohlford and Hatcher will play in the Class 3 State Championship at Columbia Country Club in Columbia. The two day tournament begins Monday, Oct. 17 and wraps up the following day.
