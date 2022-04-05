KEARNEY — The Bulldogs opened their first home game of the season on Thursday, March 31. Kearney fell to Platte County 2-0 on the night, but it was a difference of two halves as Kearney looked much stronger in the second half.
The two goals for the Pirates came from confusion at the back line of the Bulldogs’ defense as the visitors were able to slide each one into the back of the net.
This led the Pirates to dictate and control the game on a very cold night. Head coach Amanda Hopkins shared that high tempo and intensity toward the front line is something that they have worked on in practice this year.
“We have been working on building forward during the week and we didn’t see that in the first half,” Hopkins said. “So, we talked about getting out of our own heads and working as a team.”
In the second half, Kearney played as a much more cohesive group responding to Hopkins halftime talk. But, the team needed goals to salvage the result. Hopkins explained that the team went to the style of three defenders at the back which allowed for an extra attacking member up top.
This style change gave the Bulldogs more looks on frame of the goal resulting in more corner kicks. But, the goal never came after strong effort and willingness to move forward with the ball in space for Kearney.
“We played a 3-5-2 and we plan on working on that next week,” Hopkins said. “We are also going to be working on our wings. They will run end line to end line, we have a lot of depth in that position so we can keep fresh legs on the outside.”
This was the first time that Kearney tried the three defenders where they usually play with the four. Hopkins explained that they will work more on this style as the team looks to score more goals.
The Bulldogs had a quick turnaround as they faced St. Joseph Central on Friday, April 1. Kearney was unable to score at the end of full time, but was able to keep the clean sheet as the whistle blared with a score of 0-0.
The defense continued to be strong in extra time as the score stayed 0-0. But, the Bulldogs were unable to capture the win. The Indians earned the victory via penalty kicks with a score of 5-4.
“Our penalty kicks were scored by Mia Adkins, Emma Weightman, Bella Donze, and Maddi Stevens,” Hopkins said. “Kylie Deason came up big with one penalty kick saved.”
The result was heart breaking for the Bulldogs, but the season keeps going as the team will face off against Ruskin on the road. The game is slated for 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5.
