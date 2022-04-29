SMITHVILLE — A firecracker of a goal exploded off of the foot of Smithville’s Abbey Crim on Thursday, April 28. The goal gave Smithville the 1-0 win over their conference rival Platte County.
Crim received the ball the from Alayna Edwards just inside the right edge of the box in the 78th minute. Crim rotated her hips and fired a shot over the Platte County keeper’s hands and into the top corner of the goal.
“I hit it with my laces,” Crim laughed. “It was the perfect ball to hit off of.”
Crim had a couple of chances in front of the goal to put the Warriors ahead of the Pirates earlier in the game, but Platte County was quick to get in front of her shots and block them. On Crim’s goal, she made it a priority to hit the ball on her first touch, which she delivered beautifully.
“A couple of times in the game, I was a touch too late,” she said. “It deflected off some girls and I knew I had to hit it first time or I wasn’t going to get the shot. So, I set myself as best I could and it went in.”
Head coach Jon Reed shared how impressed he was with his midfield. They controlled the game from the opening. He said Kaitlyn Milford, Edwards and Crim were important to the team’s win over Platte County.
“This is one of the better possession teams that I have coached,” Reed said. “Our three center mids are so skilled. They can control the middle of the field and we were just dominating the middle of the field.”
The win for Smithville gave them the bounce back they needed after falling to the Pirates on Saturday, April 23. Platte County was able to secure the win in the final 5 minutes of the North Kansas City Invitational championship game. The sour taste from the loss still lingered throughout the day as Smithville prepped for their most recent game.
“We were all trying to take out our frustration by working hard this week at practice to prepare,” Crim said. “I know me and a lot of other girls were jittery all day, excited and nervous to play.”
The goal for Crim was the offensive highlight, but the defense was equally as impressive. The back line kept their shape while communicating well as Platte County tried to find the go-ahead goal in the second half.
“We didn’t make too many mistakes back there. Sydney Weers cleans up a lot of stuff and a lot of ground,” Reed said. “ She is really fast and can close down good players.”
The Warriors await a four-game week as they face St. Pius X, Ruskin, Grandview and Kearney next week. It will be a challenge that will test Smithville’s fitness along with their ability to stay focused against teams that will want to knock off the first-place team in the conference.
The Warriors will be ready for the challenge, according to Crim. The growth of the team from day one has obviously shown in their ability to control possession and finish at the net, a necessary component when stringing together wins.
“We have been playing, connecting and getting to know each other,” Crim said. “We have gotten a lot better.”
Final: Smithville 1-0 Platte CountyAbbey Crim!!!!! My goodness, a goal for her in the final minute of the game to steal the winner!Not just any goal, but an absolute fire cracker into the top of the net! Warriors win at the death!— Liam (@liamkeating7) April 28, 2022
