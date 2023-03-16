KEARNEY — Soccer is back for the Bulldogs and they look to bounce back after a tough season in 2022. It was the first season with a losing record under head coach Amanda Hopkins. This season, she’s determined to get back to the winning ways of the Bulldogs’ DNA: strong defense.
“There is a lot that excites me about this year,” Hopkins said with a smile. “What I have seen in the first week of practice felt like end of March, beginning of April practices. It did not feel like first week. They are kind to each other, but they are super competitive.”
Hopkins explained that the team has a strong back line. It is strong enough to even play just three defenders as the Bulldogs emphasize moving the ball forward on the wings. The defense is anchored by a pair of strong players in Kyle Deason and Moira Olberding. The pair of seniors have enjoyed the preseason so far and are looking forward to a strong start to the year.
“We have had a lot of fun and we can tell that we are going to have some good competition and we are going to play well together,” Olberding said. “We are a very close, tight-knit team. It makes us play well together. We can connect well up through the back into the middle. It helps us finish.”
The tight-knit nature of the group was obvious from the beginning of practice. Often, the majority of the team is hanging back when practice officially closes as players get a couple extra shots on frame. This not only enhances the girls’ quality of play, but it allows them to create added memories and form trust.
“We have a couple of keepers that have never played before and the rest of the girls just want to help them be better,” Hopkins said. “It is a huge deal because it shows that they want to be together, be around and help each other out.”
The Bulldogs play a tough schedule that involves last year’s Class 4 third-place finisher in Liberty North and the Class 3 third-place winner in Smithville. Kearney will also face Staley and Blue Springs South.
Olberding welcomes this competition because it will help the team grow when it comes down to the district tournament in May.
“It is going to challenge us to stay together as a group and not start working individually,” she said. “It is going to challenge us to play as a team.”
The Bulldogs open the season in the Platte County Tournament starting Monday, March 20. Their first home game pits them against Belton on Tuesday, March 28.
