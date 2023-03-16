KEARNEY — Soccer is back for the Bulldogs and they look to bounce back after a tough season in 2022. It was the first season with a losing record under head coach Amanda Hopkins. This season, she’s determined to get back to the winning ways of the Bulldogs’ DNA: strong defense.

Kearney Soccer

Kearney’s coach, Amanda Hopkins, talks to her team during practice on Monday, March 13.

“There is a lot that excites me about this year,” Hopkins said with a smile. “What I have seen in the first week of practice felt like end of March, beginning of April practices. It did not feel like first week. They are kind to each other, but they are super competitive.”

Kearney Soccer

Kearney’s Kylie Deason and Moira Olberding during practice on Monday, March 13.

