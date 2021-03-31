Eagles girls soccer beats Liberty 2-1

LIBERTY — Liberty North girls soccer earned an early season victory over crosstown rival Liberty with a 2-1 win Monday, March 29 at Liberty High School.
The Blue Jays got on the board first as they held a 1-0 halftime lead, but the Eagles battled back through windy conditions as senior Maya Jones and freshman Lauren Wood picked up goals to give Liberty North the comeback win.
Liberty, which suffered its third straight loss to start the year, recovered with a 1-0 road win against Raymore-Peculiar Tuesday, March 30. The team will face Rock Bridge 6 p.m. Friday, April 2 at home.
Liberty North (2-0) will head into the same stretch of opponents as the team faces Ray-Pec on Thursday, April 1 before facing Rock Bridge at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 3.
