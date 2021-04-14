Eagles girls soccer pitches 6th straight shutout

LIBERTY — Liberty North girls soccer improved to 8-0 with a win over Lee’s Summit North.
The Eagles earned its sixth straight shutout and seventh in eight games with the team’s 2-0 victory over the Broncos Tuesday, April 14 at Lee’s Summit North High School.
Grace Reineke and Megan Hinnenkamp picked up the goals for the Eagles while Karli Angle pitched another shutout.
The Eagles have outscored their opponents by 23 goals through the last six games and 26-1 through an 8-0 start to the regular season. Liberty North’s crosstown rival Liberty was the only team to score on the Eagles during a 2-1 battle on March 29. The two teams will face off again Tuesday, April 20 at Liberty High School.
Liberty North will face Lee’s Summit West Thursday, April 15 at Liberty North High School.
