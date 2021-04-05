LIBERTY — Liberty North girls soccer keeps rolling as the team improved to 5-0 with three dominant wins last week.
The Eagles earned a 4-0 win against Raymore-Peculiar before winning 6-0 against Rock Bridge and 4-0 against Hickman in the same day on Saturday, April 3. Liberty North has amassed a 17-1 scoring differential so far, with the lone goal allowed coming in a 2-1 victory against crosstown rival Liberty March 29.
Liberty North will head to Blue Springs at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, for a conference road match at Blue Springs High School before hosting Blue Springs South 7 p.m. Thursday, April 8, at Liberty North High School.
