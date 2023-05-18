Smithville's Alayna Edwards scores the winning goal against Pembroke Hill in the Class 3 District 8 Championship on Wednesday, May 17. 

SMITHVILLE — A tale of two halves dictated the Class 3 District 8 Championship game on Wednesday, May 17. Smithville and Pembroke Hill battled to keep their seasons alive, but it was the quality of the Warriors in the final third that allowed them to squeak out a 2-1 win.

Edwards' strike wins district championship

Smithville celebrates after Zoe Yim's first half goal against Pembroke Hill on Wednesday, May 17. 

The Warriors dominated the first half of play. Strong combination of passes along with intense pressing forced the Raiders to turn the ball over constantly. In the 15th minute, Smithville forced a turnover and passed a gorgeous ball down the right wing to Ava Mensik. She gathered the ball and fired a low, driven cross towards the back post. Zoe Yim made a run toward the byline meeting the cross. She fired the shot high and past the Pembroke Hill goalkeeper for the opening goal.

Smithville's Zoe Yim takes a shot on goal against Pembroke Hill on Wednesday, May 17. 
Smithville's Sydney Weers and Kaitlyn Milford celebrate after defeating Pembroke Hill on Wednesday, May 17. 
Smithville Soccer

Smithville's Brooklyn Edwards and Alayna Edwards celebrate after defeating Pembroke Hill on Wednesday, May 17. 

