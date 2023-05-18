Edwards' strike wins district championship

SMITHVILLE — A tale of two halves dictated the Class 3 District 8 Championship game on Wednesday, May 17. Smithville and Pembroke Hill battled to keep their seasons alive, but it was the quality of the Warriors in the final third that allowed them to squeak out a 2-1 win.
The Warriors dominated the first half of play. Strong combination of passes along with intense pressing forced the Raiders to turn the ball over constantly. In the 15th minute, Smithville forced a turnover and passed a gorgeous ball down the right wing to Ava Mensik. She gathered the ball and fired a low, driven cross towards the back post. Zoe Yim made a run toward the byline meeting the cross. She fired the shot high and past the Pembroke Hill goalkeeper for the opening goal.
“We’ve been working on shots like that all year and to see it in play during the game, it really hyped us up. It was a great feeling,” Yim said. “It made me believe that I can compete with this kind of team.”
The Warriors continued to pepper the keeper in the opening 40 minutes, but they could not find the final bit of brilliance needed to score.
In the second half, Pembroke was motived to be the equalizer. The intensity that Smithville played in the first half was mirrored by the Raiders. Pembroke Hill created strong combination play and they were stellar in the backline to thwart Smithville counter attacks. Pembroke Hill streaked down the left wing and was able to score to tie the game 1-1.
“It was great coaching by them, they spread us out real well,” Smithville head coach Jon Reed said. “We are dinged up with girls hurt so they out possessed us and made us chase. We just couldn’t adjust very well.”
The Warriors were able to hang on as keeper Kaitlyn Burkhart was up for the challenge. She was able to make a couple crucial saves to keep the Smithville season alive.
The full time whistle blew and the two teams were headed to extra time. A quick break and Smithville was able to regroup. The Warriors started extra time on the front foot. They controlled the tempo and passed efficiently thanks to the hold up play by Kaia Urra.
In the 88th minute, Smithville’s Alayna Edwards found an ounce of space. She cut through the Pembroke Hill back line and was open to fire a shot. The strike was perfect as the ball kept rising out of the reach of the Raiders’ keeper.
The goal gave Smithville the win and the district title as the Warriors flooded the field to hug Edwards. When one of the best players on the team was needed, she was there to make a difference.
“I wasn’t really expecting it,” Edwards laughed. “I didn’t even look up to shoot it. I just shot it. I was so tired and I was just gonna shoot it.”
The district championship marked back-to-back years that the Warriors accomplished this feat. Reed was extremely pleased with his team’s performance because of how difficult this tournament has been.
“This year, we had four teams that could’ve won the district,” Reed said. “To fight through two tough games this district has been a lot more challenging than last year.”
The Warriors will meet the winner of Notre Dame de Sion or St. Michael the Archangel in the Class 3 State Semifinals on Saturday, May 27. Smithville has not played either team this year.
