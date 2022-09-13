ST. LOUIS — Former Kearney standout Caroline Kelly had one of the best weeks of her athletic career. A 2020 graduate of the Bulldogs, Kelly is now a junior for the St. Louis University women’s soccer team.
On Tuesday, Sept. 13, College Soccer News announced Kelly was the National Player of the Week. She also earned Offensive Player of the Week for the Atlantic-10 Conference.
Kelly was instrumental in the Billikins two wins over Xavier and Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville.
On Sept. 8, SLU was trailing 2-1 to Xavier in the 50th minute of action. The forward from 30-yards away received the ball and rotated her hips, firing a shot that lifted over the Musketeers’ goalkeeper and into the goal for the equalizer.
With the game tied 2-2, Kelly stood over a set piece on the left wing for SLU. She drove a ball around the wall and into the goalkeeper’s path. The ball ricocheted off of the keeper’s hands and into the net for the game-winning goal.
Kelly was on the mark again when the Billikins faced SIUE on Sunday, Sept. 11. In the first minute of action, her teammate shot directly at the keeper, but was fumbled directly in front of the mouth of the goal. Kelly poked her toe at the ball and it rippled the back of the net for the first goal of the game.
The Kearney native leads the Billikins in goals with six. She also leads the team with 15 points and is tied for the lead with three assists. All three of those stats are career highs as she is having a remarkable season. And the team is not even halfway finished with the year.
Kelly and the Billikins are ranked in the top 15 nationally by all of the soccer polls. She is back in action with SLU as they face La Salle in their A-10 conference opener on Thursday, Sept. 15, in Philadelphia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.