LIBERTY — The Blue Jays wrapped up 2022 with a chance at a district championship, but Liberty was thwarted by their crosstown rival. That moment is motivating a squad that returns so much talent. There are 14 seniors on Liberty’s roster this year which is allowing them to dip their toes more into the sports psychology side of the game.

Last year, it was evident at times that the squad would click off and mental mistakes would lead to opposing team’s goals. Liberty hopes that is not the case as they continue to work hard on mental strength along with their soccer skills.

Growing together key for Liberty soccer

Liberty head coach Tyler Nash directs his team during practice on Monday, March 13.
Liberty’s Ally Shultz during practice on Monday, March 13.

