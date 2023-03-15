Growing together key for Liberty soccer

LIBERTY — The Blue Jays wrapped up 2022 with a chance at a district championship, but Liberty was thwarted by their crosstown rival. That moment is motivating a squad that returns so much talent. There are 14 seniors on Liberty’s roster this year which is allowing them to dip their toes more into the sports psychology side of the game.
Last year, it was evident at times that the squad would click off and mental mistakes would lead to opposing team’s goals. Liberty hopes that is not the case as they continue to work hard on mental strength along with their soccer skills.
Head coach Tyler Nash explained this after practice on Monday, March 13. The team had just come off of a 10-versus-10 drill where a shrunken field forced the entire squad to think quicker under duress.
“We want to have a group that is problem solvers. In the game of soccer there is so much chaos, it comes down to how can you create chaos in the confines of the game,” Nash explained. “There has been a lot of effort and we have done a lot of fitness. They are really driven to perform better that what we did last year.”
The Blue Jays will return a solid crop of players that are going on to the next level for college soccer. Korynn Peregrine has signed for Avila, Emily Boldt signed for Wisconsin-Platteville and Ally Shultz will be joining Rollins College in Orlando, Florida.
Liberty also added senior Anya Linstrom. She transferred from Van Horn in August 2022. Linstrom will be playing college soccer at William Jewell. The attacking midfielder has been a welcomed addition to the team, according to Nash. Linstrom explained her appreciation to the teachers and staff for making her feel at home in a new high school.
“The teachers are amazing here. For soccer, we aren’t just working on the field, we are working on how we are thinking,” Linstrom said. “We have personal growth Sundays, we talk about our confidence and our anxieties which helps as a person and with soccer.”
These personal growth Sundays have been crucial for Linstrom in meeting her teammates and growing trust. She explained that through her personality type, which is more introverted and reserved, these days of growing with her teammates have been extremely beneficial.
“Having those days have helped a lot and getting to know these girls has been important so that we are all on the same page,” Linstrom said. “We are really good at communicating and giving effort.”
These are recipes for success for anything, but especially for a sport that requires a non-stop work rate. The Blue Jays will begin their season against St. Joseph Central Friday, March 17.
