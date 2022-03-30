LIBERTY — The crosstown rivalry was renewed between the Eagles and Blue Jays on Monday, March 28. Liberty and Liberty North faced off on a windy, cold night that saw the Eagles secure a 3-1 win over the Blue Jays.
In the first half, Liberty used their high line to pressure Liberty North and force them to knock passes around the defense. This allowed the Eagles to have a couple of chances on goal as the Eagles' soccer team slipped key passes down the wings.
With the momentum in the hands of the Eagles, Liberty snatched the opening goal against the run of play. The goal came off a gorgeous corner in the 37th minute when Mackenzie Smith was able to wrap her foot around the ball and put it into the left hand corner of the net. Head coach Tyler Nash was pleased with his team’s performance in the first half.
“There are always opportunities to win,” Nash said. “Our Chloe Watts made several good saves to allow several goals, it was just back-and-forth. That’s how the sport goes."
With the Blue Jays leading by a goal at the halftime beak, the Eagles were determined to equalize. Liberty North continued to pressure the ball when Liberty had possession and during a fluke play where the ball lofted over Liberty goalkeeper Watts and spun into the net. The Eagles tied the game. The goal was credited to Megan Hinnenkamp, who last touched the ball for Liberty North.
Liberty North head coach Steve Person shared that the goal was coming for his team and that there was little panic from his side at the halftime break.
“It was unfortunate, I thought their goal was against the run of play,” Person said. “We do a good job with our counter-press. We thought if we could continue that, we would have some additional opportunities.”
With Hinnenkamp’s goal in the 48th minute, the Eagles continued to control the tempo of the game and win a majority of the 50/50 balls. After a shot on target that was beautifully saved by Watts, the Eagles earned a corner.
The weighted ball coming off of the foot of Ekaterina Theoharidis was perfect. Meeting the ball in the air was Emilee Person, who timed her jump and met the ball, guiding it into the back of the net. The goal was big time for the Eagles as they earned the 2-1 lead in the 70th minute.
“We have several kids that put the ball in dangerous places,” Coach Person said. “The only time that we have seen set pieces has been in game situations. We are still learning how to play with one another.”
The Blue Jays tried to equalize, but struggled to string together passes in the middle of the pitch. Liberty North capitalized on this as the flow of the game favored the away team. The Eagles were able to kill the game off as Liberty sent their players further up the field. Hinnenkamp was able to slip behind the defense on the left wing and push the ball further into the box and calmly put the ball into the back of the net for her brace.
“We did a better job in the second half of making the extra pass and finding the extra kid," Person said. “We’ve struggled with scoring goals and when the first one happened, it allowed everyone to take a deep breath and to find the game.”
During crucial parts of the game, Liberty struggled with effort and determination, Nash explained. It is something that his team will focus on in the coming days as the team rebounds from the loss.
“It was one of those things that when you go up one-nothing, you relax a bit,” Nash said. “They were able to capitalize and they worked harder than we did.”
For the Eagles, a big win over their rival highlighted a successful weekend that saw them play tough competition in Oklahoma. Liberty North was able to win their two games there Friday and Saturday, March 25 and 26.
“We wanted to go down there to win, but extended the minutes of kids that necessarily didn’t play a lot of minutes to tonight,” Person said. “We did a good job of managing legs.”
The lack of fatigue and management of playing time was key for the Eagles as they kept running up and down the field against Liberty. The Eagles will look to continue their winning ways against Ray-Pec at home on Thursday, March 31.
The Blue Jays were able to bounce back with a 1-0 win over Ray-Pec on Tuesday, March 29. Liberty's lone goal came from captain Jericho Frigon who volleyed a shot from inside the box in the 60 minute. Liberty would hang on for the important win. Their next game will be against Blue Springs on Thursday, March 31.
