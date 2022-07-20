LIBERTY — On July 8, Liberty North’s Megan Hinnenkamp earned one of the most prestigious awards given to high school soccer players. To her surprise, she was named to the All-American team by the United Soccer Coaches.
“I didn’t even know that I was up for the award. Coach Person told me to check my email and I read it and was in shock,” Hinnenkamp said. “My parents were all excited, we celebrated and it was really fun to find out.”
Hinnenkamp scored over 30 goals this past season for the Eagles. She led the team in goals that saw Liberty North head to their first-ever final four appearance.
The Eagles finished the season with a third-place trophy that Hinnenkamp is proud of, but she wants more in her upcoming senior season.
“The biggest thing moving forward is getting to that college-level readiness and a lot of it is your endurance,” she shared. “The speed of play is so much higher so you need to be in shape, especially as a forward because you are constantly pressing and making runs.”
The University of Florida commit shared that she has also been given the opportunity to play for the Kansas City Current II team. This is a development squad for the NWSL Current all-women’s team that plays its home matches at Children’s Mercy Park.
Not only is Hinnenkamp a part of the squad, but Liberty North’s Lauren Wood joins her high school teammate. Along with them, Liberty’s Brilynn Mueller has started in goal this summer for Current II.
“Some of my club teammates and myself were selected to play with them and it was a lot of fun,” Hinnenkamp said. “The traveling and the level of play with so many talented players was super enjoyable.”
For Current II, Hinnenkamp has been playing on the backline rather than her striking position for the Eagles.
Just because she has been playing defense, doesn’t mean she isn’t scoring goals. On Sunday, July 17, Hinnenkamp scored against the Colorado Rapids Women in the Central Region Championship of the WPSL.
The future is bright for the outstanding athlete, but her poise and love of the sport is what makes her stand out. The All-American honors award and the ability to play for KC Current II are examples of her hard work coming to fruition.
“We had great success this year as a team and I think we can do the same this year,” Hinnenkamp said. “We have some great players coming back and incoming freshmen, too.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.