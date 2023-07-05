Hinnenkamp named Gatorade Player of the Year

Liberty North's Megan Hinnenkamp was named the 2023 Gatorade Player of the Year. 

LIBERTY — The awards keep coming for the Liberty North soccer team. This time it is all about the best player in the state. Megan Hinnenkamp was named the Gatorade Missouri Player of the Year on June 23. This is the first time in Liberty North history that a player from the soccer team has received this honor.

“I was super happy to hear that I was chosen because it was one of my goals for the season. To even be in the running for the award has been an incredible opportunity,” she said. “There is no way that I achieved this without such a great team.”

