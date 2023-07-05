Hinnenkamp named Gatorade Player of the Year

LIBERTY — The awards keep coming for the Liberty North soccer team. This time it is all about the best player in the state. Megan Hinnenkamp was named the Gatorade Missouri Player of the Year on June 23. This is the first time in Liberty North history that a player from the soccer team has received this honor.
“I was super happy to hear that I was chosen because it was one of my goals for the season. To even be in the running for the award has been an incredible opportunity,” she said. “There is no way that I achieved this without such a great team.”
Hinnenkamp scored 26 goals and finished with three assists this season. The most important goal came against Nerinx Hall in the Class 4 State Championship game where she scored in overtime to help the Eagles claim their first title in school history. The recent graduate of Liberty North showed power, precision and patience in front of the goal all season long.
Defenses tried to slow her down, but her work rate and never-quit attitude allowed her to be a constant pest to the opposition. This type of play was inspired by Rose Lavelle, who plays for OL Reign in the National Women’s Soccer League. Hinnenkamp has looked up to Lavelle for inspiration throughout her career.
“She has a motor that just never stops running. She goes box-to-box and I just love her confidence in front of the goal,” Hinnenkamp explained.
Hinnenkamp shared that her best piece of growth came halfway through the season where she suffered an injury. It sidelined her for a few games and for the first time, she had to lead from the bench rather than on the field. It was a challenging experience for the forward, but was something that has allowed her to grow and become a better player from her time on the sidelines.
“It gave me such a new perspective of how to lead from a different point of view because I have always been a leader on the field,” Hinnenkamp explained. “It helped me be an encourager because it sucked to not play. But, it gave me a greater respect for when I am on the field.”
Recently, Hinnenkamp has made the trek south to the University of Florida, where she will attend to play soccer. Preseason practice has begun as she dons the Gators’ colors. Hinnenkamp hopes to be competing for playing time, but whatever happens, this season with Liberty North has gone down as one of the best moments in her playing career.
