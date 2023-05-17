RIVERSIDE — Give her an ounce of space and Megan Hinnenkamp will make you pay. Park Hill found that out the hard way in the Class 4 District 8 Semifinals Tuesday, May 16. Hinnenkamp scored four goals in Liberty North’s 6-0 victory.
Hinnenkamp scored goals in the 18th, 29th, 55th and 65th minute. Each goal was set up perfectly by her teammates. Through balls dissected the Trojans’ defense all evening.
The best came in the 55th minute when Lauren Wood dragged her defender and passed down the right wing. Hinnenkamp received the perfectly weighted pass and drilled it into the back of the net.
“I’ve worked on composure with the ball. I have found out that I do better when I take my time,” the University of Florida commit said. “When we started to move and pass together, they could not stop us. The game just kept flowing.”
The fifth goal was a masterclass in Liberty North soccer. The defense withstood a Park Hill attack and earned the ball back.
A pass down the right wing found Berkleigh Salmond. The pass was heavy and Salmond used her intellect for the ball to run through her legs and, in part, her defender’s legs.
Salmond spun around the defender and gathered the ball. She looked up from the right wing and passed towards the top of the box where Wood was waiting. She used the inside of her boot to slot the shot home for the fifth goal.
“I was able to look up and see where Lauren was,” Salmond said. “I feel like we are dominate on the right side because of our speed.”
The Eagles left no doubt in who the victor was in the semifinals as Ekaterina Theoharidis scored the final goal in the 75th minute.
She curled a shot towards the left corner of the goal and it deflected off of the keeper’s hands and into the back of the net.
The offense wasn’t the only aspect of the game clicking. The defense was organized and strong as Park Hill rarely had a full chance. Emily Gno was great in playing the center defensive role. She distributed the ball well and tracked runners all evening.
The Eagles will meet Park Hill South for the Class 4 District 8 Championship game on Friday, May 19. Liberty North topped the Panthers 3-0 in an early meeting this year on April 20.
“There is a selflessness in the team that is helping us move further along,” Hinnenkamp said.
