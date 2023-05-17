Liberty North Soccer

Liberty North’s Julia Behounek and Lauren Wood celebrate with Megan Hinnenkamp after a goal against Park Hill on Tuesday, May 16.

RIVERSIDE — Give her an ounce of space and Megan Hinnenkamp will make you pay. Park Hill found that out the hard way in the Class 4 District 8 Semifinals Tuesday, May 16. Hinnenkamp scored four goals in Liberty North’s 6-0 victory.

Hinnenkamp scored goals in the 18th, 29th, 55th and 65th minute. Each goal was set up perfectly by her teammates. Through balls dissected the Trojans’ defense all evening.

Liberty North Soccer

Liberty North’s Lauren Wood passes the ball that led to Hinnenkamp’s goal against Park Hill on Tuesday, May 16.
Liberty North Soccer

Liberty North’s Megan Hinnenkamp takes a shot that led to her third goal against Park Hill on Tuesday, May 16.
Liberty North Soccer

Liberty North’s Ekaterina Theoharidis against Park Hill on Tuesday, May 16.

Sports Writer Liam Keating can be reached at sports@mycouriertribune.com, 389-6643 or @myctsports on Twitter.

